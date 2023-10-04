The mayor of Gijón, Carmen Moriyón (in the center), from Foro Asturias, in the plenary session on September 13. EUROPA PRESS

Barely four months after signing an agreement with the PP and Vox to guarantee the Foro Asturias government, the mayor of Gijón, Carmen Moriyón, has said enough and announced this Wednesday afternoon the breaking of the pact with the ultra formation, little after the 100 days of the tripartite Government have been completed. He has justified this by ensuring that Vox has not only not been able to exercise the responsibilities given to it by the citizens, but also because, “it has put its initials before the general interest” of the city, the first in population in Asturias, with 268,000 inhabitants. .

Hours after the regional deputy and councilor for Celebrations, Sara Álvarez Rouco (Vox), announced that they were considering making changes to the Gijón International Film Festival (FICX), to open it to more audiences, in accordance with the line of her party and away from “biases and partisanship”, the Gijón councilor, in an appearance without questions, was exhaustive: “Vox is outside the Government. “It is a very thoughtful decision that does not refer only to the statements, although they violate the tolerance that characterizes and will continue to characterize Gijón.”

Moriyón went further and attacked Vox’s work in these barely four months of government. “It has been paralyzing the functioning of the City Council and they have been passive regarding an element as fundamental as the tax ordinances,” said the councilor. “Forum believes deeply in democracy. And he understands that the polls had called for Vox to be incorporated into the government to work for and for Gijón. But after this time, Vox has not only been unable to exercise its obligations, but they have put their initials before the interests of Gijón. And that will not be tolerated. As long as I am mayor, I will not accept any interference from Madrid or wherever,” said the mayor, who appeared surrounded by the majority of Foro Asturias councilors.

Before ending his brief intervention, Moriyón sent a reassuring message to the people of Gijón and the FICX organizers: “Gijón will not experience any setback in its freedoms.”

Vox councilor Álvarez Rouco also announced that another award would be created to praise “the values ​​of effort, work and respect for others.” A decision that has been adopted without prior explanation to the other partners of the municipal team, Foro and the PP, and on the basis of “the values ​​defended by Vox”, as explained by Álvarez Rouco herself. This is the second verbal attack in less than two months from the same councillor, who already warned in July that artists who used Asturian in their performances were not going to be hired. The mayor of Gijón spoke this morning on social networks about the controversy with a brief “it’s over.” In this regard, the president of the Principality, the socialist Adrián Barbón, has also published on his

The two Vox councilors became part of the local government of Gijón after the municipal elections of May 28, in which the center-right and right bloc (Foro Asturias, PP and Vox) obtained 15 representatives compared to 12 on the left (PSOE, Izquierda Unida and Podemos). To guarantee that Carmen Moriyón returned to the mayor’s office that she held between 2011 and 2019, Foro Asturias (which has eight councilors) reached an agreement with the PP (five councilors) and just a few hours before the plenary session agreed on the support of the two Vox councilors for the investiture.

The director of the festival, Alejandro Díaz Castaño, has shown his confidence that the Gijón event will not lose the essence of recent years. “I have complete confidence that Carmen Moriyón will defend the independent festival as she has always been during her years of government,” he remarked. “We are waiting for news,” said Díaz Castaño.

The film festival of the Asturian city, which was born focused on youth cinema, had its first great period of splendor from 1995 to 2012, when it was directed by José Luis Cienfuegos, current head of the Seminci of Valladolid. It became the most important independent film competition in Europe, at a time when the indie American did his best works. In addition, good vintages of filmographies such as those from France, Argentina and those from Asia were added. In 2012, Cienfuegos was removed from his position when Foro Asturias, a party then led by Francisco Álvarez Cascos, came to the City Council and called for “a change of direction to pay more attention to the Asturian audiovisual market.” After several editions in which the contest lost its direction and its identity, with the appointment in 2017 of Díaz Castaño, after winning the public competition, the Asturian festival recovered its prestige in the film world and in the European festival scene.