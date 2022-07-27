The mayor of Feodosia Lebedev, who worked for six months, resigned after criticism from the leadership

The mayor of Feodosia, Andrei Lebedev, who worked for six months, wrote a letter of resignation after the city’s leadership failed to eliminate previously identified shortcomings. This was announced by the head of the Crimea Sergey Aksyonov in Telegram.

“Following the results of the meeting, Andrey Viktorovich, following my recommendation, wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will,” the head of the republic emphasized. According to him, the leadership of Feodosia was given time to eliminate the identified shortcomings, but the results of this work cannot be considered satisfactory.

It is specified that Andrey Lebedev took over as head of the city administration in December 2021.

Earlier it was reported that the mayor of Krasnoyarsk Sergey Eremin, who is going to work as deputy head of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, wrote a letter of resignation.

In addition, the mayor of Vladikavkaz, Ruslanbek Ikaev, resigned of his own accord. Deputies of the City Duma approved the decision of the head of the municipality. Zita Salbiyeva, deputy chairman of the meeting, has been appointed interim mayor of the city.