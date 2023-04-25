One of the best known works of the German painter Fritz Bamberger (1814-1873) is Estepona beach with the view of the Rock of Gibraltar. In this oil on canvas from 1855, belonging to the Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza collection, a long stretch of unspoiled coastline in the town of Malaga, small forests and a dirt road can be seen in the evening light. This painting of a coastline that is unrecognizable today after 60 years of predatory urbanism can now be seen in the exhibition hall of El Mirador del Carmen, a 12-story tower with white vinyl cladding that the Estepona City Council has just inaugurated practically over the sea. This “cultural facility”, designed by the architect Salvador Moreno Peralta, stands on a plot that until 2008 occupied the skeleton of a hotel authorized by the Grupo Independiente Liberal, the party of Jesús Gil and a paradigm of corruption associated with cement and concrete on the Costa del Sol.

The building cost 16 million euros, two more than expected when it was awarded. It is located to the west of Estepona, at the end of the two-kilometre boulevard that has replaced the old Nacional 340 with a wide and landscaped promenade. From its roof-viewpoint, surrounded by seagulls, you can see the old Punta Doncella lighthouse, from the 19th century, which now goes unnoticed next to it despite its 32-meter height. The wide beach of La Rada and the Estepona market, near a commercial area still to be developed, also enter the panorama. Inside, which is accessed after paying between three and six euros, there is a sample of fifty works from the Carmen Thyssen Collection, such as the view of Bamberger, which has inaugurated the venue. On the other floors there are plans for a library, a restaurant and a conservatory. It also has an auditorium with 150 seats.

Entrance to the tower. Garcia-Santos (The Country)

For the mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, and for the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, both of the PP, El Mirador del Carmen is the new emblem of a “sustainable, warm and friendly” city, in words of the Andalusian leader. The PSOE speaks of the “pharaonic work of the mayor.” The ecologists, of “absolute nonsense.” The Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco) believes that the building “would not comply” with the Coastal Law. The hotel that was never finished during the gilismo was demolished in the final stage of the socialist mayor Antonio Barrientos.

El Mirador del Carmen reflects “the Estepona that wants to be: a combination that couldn’t be more perfect: music, art and books,” said García Urbano during the inauguration on March 30, two months before the municipal elections on May 28 . García Urbano, the councilor with the most votes in Spain in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, governs with 21 of the 25 councilors that make up the corporation. The PSOE, with four councilors, is in opposition. “It is the finishing touch to urban remodeling”, added that day the Andalusian president Moreno Bonilla, who spends part of his vacation in this municipality every August. The councilor has been in office for 12 years and has changed the face of a municipality hitherto plagued by scandals, in the shadow of neighboring Marbella. The municipal project of García Urbano, a notary and property registrar by profession, alternates large works with the beautification of the urban area, with more than a hundred pedestrianized streets and squares such as the one with the controversial slide, or the installation of thousands of flower pots. and gardens. Large projects include an athletics stadium, the orchid garden, the coastal boulevard, a newly opened City Hall, several car parks and, as the icing on the cake, the tower, dubbed the “Mirador del Carmen sociocultural building.”

What for the councilor and the PP is a success, for the opposition and environmentalists it is nothing more than a continuation of the path undertaken by the Malaga capital of works at height and of the policies that the Junta de Andalucía has promoted since the PP came to power five years ago. The socialist municipal spokesperson, Emma Molina, maintains that the tower reflects “the pharaonic works of the mayor, focused on tourism, to be a showcase, but forgets the resident”, and criticizes that the works were awarded to Bonifacio Solís, former partner of the councilor , “which has been done with 80% of the public works of the municipality in the last twelve years.” Molina has asked the Andalusian administration on various occasions how it has been possible to build such a tall tower on the beachfront “and with so much visual impact”. She hasn’t gotten a response.

The building is located in the zone of maritime influence, being less than 500 meters from the shore. For this reason, the Miteco believes that it would “breach” the Coastal Law “regarding the formation of architectural screens” in that strip, where the regulations indicate that the works carried out must avoid tall buildings and that “the building density to be developed is consistent with that of the rest of the municipality. The nearest apartment blocks are half as tall and the old fishermen’s houses next to the tower are only one or two storeys high.

The City Council sees it differently. He maintains that the tower has been built on municipal land “detached from the Coasts”. Second, it asserts that no administration raised allegations while the project was on public display. And, third, it ensures that the work “has been adjusted to planning” and “has all the permits,” say municipal sources. The General Plan for Urban Planning of Estepona —approved despite the unfavorable report from the Ministry— allows constructions in height and without limit as long as they are public facilities. He considers the tower a “construction” and not a “building element”. Therefore, they believe, Costas has nothing to say about it. The Board, meanwhile, has not objected.

“Exorbitant expense”

The candidate for mayor of Estepona for Vox and national deputy, Rubén Manso, has criticized the “exorbitant spending” in a building that “nobody has asked for”. “It is true that from the terrace you can see Estepona very well, but also that from the fishermen’s neighborhood it is seen badly and its natural horizon, the sea, is hidden,” he denounced in a statement. Manso emphasizes that the “tome” is “just in front of the chapel and the Virgen del Carmen, who was strategically placed facing the sea because she received the sailors.” “What the poor Virgen del Carmen will see will be the office workers or the people who leave this building,” he laments.

“This type of architecture hides many other things. It is the business for a few at the expense of what belongs to all. Now everything is merchandise and the victims are the citizens”, adds Felipe Román, one of the spokesmen for the active local environmental group Sierra Bermeja, who remembers situations like the one in Doñana. Román believes that García Urbano is “in some way, heir to the GIL” that governed Estepona at the end of the 90s. “He is one of those mayors of the Costa del Sol who does and undoes as he pleases while keeping the town supplied with entertainment and decorations ”, he emphasizes.

Skeleton of the La Rada hotel, authorized during the GIL Government on the beachfront of Estepona and which was demolished in 2008, when it was under construction. JULIAN ROJAS

At that stage of the GIL, a license was granted to the Prasa company to build a huge hotel where the new building stands today. The establishment was left half done and was demolished in 2008 during the stage of Antonio Barrientos (PSOE) in the mayor’s office, who later left after the arrival of the Astapa case, linked to corruption and that these days is being judged in the Provincial Court of Malaga. The municipal problems generated a lack of faith in politics, says Román, which have ended in a fed up population “and no one protests anymore against tomes like the one they have built there in front of the beach.” The alderman’s overwhelming victories are an example of the opposite: support is not lacking.