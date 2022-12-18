The mayor of Energodar Senovoz said that the authorities are establishing the work of enterprises and social institutions

The situation in Energodar, Zaporozhye region, is under the control of the authorities. This was stated by the new mayor Eduard Senovoz, reports RIA News.

“The city is quiet at the moment. We are doing everything in order to organize a normal life, ”the mayor described what was happening.

The hay carrier said that the work of enterprises and social institutions is being established in the settlement, and the humanitarian aid coming in large quantities will be actively distributed.

The appointment of Senovoz became known on December 14. Previously, he headed the Smolensk NPP-Service company. Prior to this, the administration of Energodar was led by Alexander Volga.