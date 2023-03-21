The head of the administration of Dzhankoy Ivin confirmed that the city was attacked by drones

The head of the administration of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, confirmed that the city was attacked by drones. His words are broadcast by the TV channel “Crimea 24”.

“There was an arrival of drones,” Ivin said, noting that the wreckage of the drones was found on two streets. Damage was received to a private residential building and a grocery store. Also, as a result of the incident, a 33-year-old man was injured, he was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

Earlier, the Head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that air defense had worked in the Dzhankoy area. Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko left for the scene. The impact of the attack is currently being assessed. Advisor to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov showed photos from the scene.