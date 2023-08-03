The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit an apartment building in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, according to preliminary information, a civilian was injured. This was announced on August 3 by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin in the Telegram channel.

He noted that the shelling was carried out along Abakumov Street. In an apartment building, window blocks and a wall were damaged. A man born in 1986 was injured, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said in a statement.

Kulemzin added that the blow from the Armed Forces of Ukraine also fell on the urban-type settlement of Staromikhaylovka. According to preliminary information, a woman born in 1960 was wounded.

On the eve of the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that as a result of shelling by Ukrainian militants, seven people, including one teenager, were injured during the day. According to him, the blow fell on Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya.

On that day, Izvestia showed the consequences of shelling by the Armed Forces of Gorlovka. According to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine, the city was hit seven times, firing a total of 24 152mm rounds.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.