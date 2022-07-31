In Donetsk, a man was killed during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Sunday, July 31, by the mayor of the city Alexei Kulemzin.

“During the shelling of an aluminum profile plant (Khimikov St., 42b) in the Kuibyshev region, a Ukrainian shell ended the life of a man born in 1958,” Kulemzin wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the city specified that the deceased worked as a security guard at the enterprise.

On the same day, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reported that a man born in 1980 was blown up by an anti-personnel mine “Petal”. The incident occurred on Nizhny Tagilskaya Street near the house 113.

Ukrainian mines were also found on the street. Signalers in the Petrovsky district and in the park named after Lenin Komsomol.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Ukrainian troops fired ten shells of 152 mm caliber at Donetsk. The blows were inflicted early in the morning on the Kyiv and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been fighting against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

