Failures in the provision of public services remain the main factors of complaints among citizens. Sewage leaks that take weeks to be attended to by Japac, potholes that take forever in outlying areas, and a continuous delay in garbage collection are part of that daily life that the inhabitants of Culiacán no longer want.

the municipal president Juan de Dios Gamez Mendivil will present its first Government report this October 25. The pending tasks are there, on a day-to-day basis, expressed by the citizens themselves through social networks and the reports left in the media. The requirement is that Japac, municipal Public Works and public services improve their performance. More than results, the municipality would do well to present an improvement plan.

