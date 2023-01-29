Water supply in Chisinau may be stopped due to political blackmail of the central authorities of Moldova. This was announced on Sunday, January 28, by the mayor of the city, Ion Ceban.

“We are being blackmailed that in two days, on February 1, Chisinau will be left without water, because the points of Apă Canal Chișinău (the supplier company Chisinau Vodokanal. – Ed.) will be disconnected from electricity,” he wrote in his Telegram channel .

Cheban stressed that in the context of a serious crisis, representatives of the central government pretend not to notice the problem, and the topic was not even touched upon at the meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations (CoES).

He explained that over the past two months, Apă Canal Chișinău has accumulated a debt of 78 million lei (294.787 million rubles) for electricity due to rising energy prices at tariffs increased by the central authorities. According to the mayor, the company has no way to cover these debts.

“Members of the PDS (Action and Solidarity Party. – Ed.) have the right to raise prices for everything and make such a decision in 13 minutes, referring to regional reasons and , as if the Apă Canal Chișinău enterprise was not in the same conditions. <...> We ask the CoES to cover this debt and the amount that will accumulate during the year due to the difference in prices for services,” Cheban emphasized.

On January 26, the mayor of the Moldovan capital already warned that the city could be left without water supply due to the debts of the Apa Canal enterprise. According to him, the company’s debts for electricity arose due to the delay in the process of adjusting the cost of services for water supply and sewerage, as well as due to the increase in prices for all other services. Thus, the electricity supplier Premier Energy has already turned off some facilities of the enterprise, Cheban said.

On December 16 last year, it became known that the Moldovan government ordered the National Energy Regulatory Agency (ANRE) to revise electricity tariffs due to a significant increase in the cost of natural gas.

Two days before, it was reported that the European energy crisis had significantly increased the tariffs for gas and electricity in Moldova, which is why the inhabitants of the country had to switch to heating with wood and coal.