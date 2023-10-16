Chiavari – «Let’s create a shared summer calendar». The mayor of Chiavari, Federico Messuti, having returned from the TTG tourist fair in Rimini, launches an appeal – not new – to the other administrators. «Tourism – he states Messuti – it is the heritage of the territory and interacting to avoid overlapping events helps everyone. An agreed calendar, at least between municipalities in the same Tigullio basin such as Chiavari, Lavagna, Sestri Levante and Moneglia, is feasible.” If the western part of the gulf could also be involved, it would be extraordinary. The road, however, is not clear. «Already in 2019, in Rimini itself, there had been an attempt to propose a joint summer calendar – he recalls Elisa Covacci, deputy mayor and tourism councilor of Lavagna – It should be automatic for our precious but limited territory, precisely in the awareness that the offer of services to tourists implies, on the one hand, complete information on Tigullio, including the hinterland, and on the other, the lack of overlap of events on the same dates. The administrations should create the conditions for a concrete synergy between IATs, which could both provide paper material and implement sites and social channels, proposing a complete and exhaustive package for the territory”. The mayor of Moneglia is open to collaboration, Claudio Magro: «We’ve been talking about it for years, we obviously agree, at least for the main events». The administration of Sestri Levante is ready to do its part. «A calendar that includes Tigullio, Deiva Marina and Camogli is in my program – notes the mayor, Francesco Solinas – We will work in synergy with the other Municipalities so that over the course of the year there can be harmony in the offer of events and demonstrations throughout the entire area.” The Tourism Councilor, Giuseppe Iannishares the idea of Messuti. «We are also in agreement – he says – on the possibility of holding events involving Sestri Levante and Chiavari. We will organize a meeting shortly.” For some years now, Santa Margherita and Zoagli have included the main events of the other municipalities in their brochures. «The idea of ​​the mayor of Chiavari is an excellent one, proposed several times in the past – says Paolo Donadoni, a colleague from San Margherita Messuti – It never took off, but it would be much better than what we already do.” Pragmatics Elisabetta Lai, Tourism Councilor of Rapallo. «Everyone has eight high season weekends – he states – We can organize ourselves so as not to overlap the main events, but there will always be a further proposal. Coordination is very important. We could think of a consortium, like Portofino Coast.”