The mayor of Catarroja, outraged by the unannounced visit of the kings: “They want to pretend a normality that is not real”

The mayor of Catarroja, Lorena Silvent (PSPV-PSOE), has expressed her anger because the kings and their daughters have gone to the municipality this Sunday without warning and have done so in a “more operational” part of the town to want to appear “a “a certain normality, which is not real,” instead of going to the area where a thousand Army troops still work.

The kings, accompanied by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, went this Sunday by surprise to Catarroja, one of the Valencian towns most affected by dana, on a private visit, in which they chatted with numerous neighbors and Photos have been taken with them.

In statements to EFE, Silvent has indicated that she had no evidence nor had she been notified of the visit of the royal family, which as can be seen in several videos uploaded to social networks, has been in the municipal market, which this Sunday was open and in which a series of activities were carried out because it was the days before Christmas, and they had an aperitif.

Silvent has criticized that they have gone to a place “where they want to appear a certain normality, which is not real” when in his opinion what they should have done is “the wink, which is important” of visiting the deployment of more than a thousand troops .

“While people are working, they are having a drink when what they should have done is visit those soldiers who have been here for more than 50 days, who are tired and are doing what no one wants to do, who are in the garages, They are removing cars and belongings, they are removing sludge. With everything that has to do with the military deployment, they should have talked to them,” he added.

According to the mayor, this Saturday reinforcements arrived at the municipality because they were demanding “to try to put an end to the extraction of sludge in the garages.”

Silvent has indicated that the kings and their daughters “have not notified anyone. They have not notified the mayor, they have not notified the Police”, and the Government Delegation “they have notified them when they were already here.”

As he explained, the half of Catarroja that the kings have visited is the highest area and is most operational, the shops have begun to open and it is where the municipal market is.

“But the other half, which is the most populated area and is where the tall buildings are, you pass by there and everything is vans from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and today, Sunday, a thousand Army personnel are working,” he stressed.

As he explained, when he was arranging the arrival of a plumber to fix a broken pipe at City Hall, they began to send him messages and videos informing him of the visit of the kings and their daughters.

The mayor has specified that although she is less than a hundred meters from the place, she has not approached because it seemed “totally disrespectful because – she insisted – they have not even contacted me.”