On the occasion of the celebration of Fraternity Day, activities have been organized in different cities that are part of the Cities for Fraternity Association. This afternoon, starting at 6:30 p.m. through the Ciutat Nova magazine’s Youtube channel, the Round Table will be broadcast, with the title “Fraternity and politics in times of pandemic”, with the participation of the mayors of the six municipalities that are part of this association Aínsa-Sobrarbe (Huesca), Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia), Don Álvaro (Badajoz), Platja d’Aro (Girona), Tavernes de la Valldigna (Valencia) and Utrillas (Teruel) .

The mayors, Enrique Pueyo, from Aínsa-Sobrarbe; José Francisco García, from Caravaca de la Cruz; Esteban Cortés, by Don Álvaro; Maurici Jiménez, from Platja D’Aro; Sergi González, from Tavernes de la Valldigna; and Joaquín Moreno, from Utrillas; They will comment on how they have lived in their respective municipalities this last year in which the pandemic has conditioned the life of their cities and they will do so from the perspective of fraternity. Throughout history, crises have not stopped humanity’s drive to continue working for the common good, initiating new paths of progress and well-being; In recent months, municipal institutions have had to attend to new needs and solidarity initiatives have emerged in all cities that are an expression of the will to help each other. Hoping to overcome this pandemic, local corporations will be able to continue strengthening their functions as sources of innovation and economic growth.

The round table will feature the artistic collaboration of Mosaico, a group of young people from all over Spain that began their interpretive and musical journey in 2017, by the hand of Gen Rosso International Performing Arts Group, to develop the project «Fuertes Sin Violencia», in which they carry out multidisciplinary workshops with young people from different cities for three days: from percussion, theater, hip-hop, and even sound and lighting, among others. These workshops seek to transmit the values ​​of non-violence, peace and dialogue through art. During the act, the Manifesto for the Fraternity will be read by the participating councilors.

Pilar Ferrero, president of the Association Cities for Fraternity, organizer of the event together with the Political Movement for Unity and the municipalities, has stated that

“It is necessary to give more visibility to the fraternity within the political panorama because it is what gives meaning to Equality and freedom.”

«We want to promote actions – he added – where politicians, hand in hand with citizens, are capable of making cities more welcoming, where the person is at the center of activity; and that they share good practices that help the sustainability of the planet. We need actions that do not polarize political action, but rather open a 360-degree dialogue; the round table will be a sample of this dialogue ».