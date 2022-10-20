As a result of the shelling of the settlement of Bryanka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), there are civilians who were injured. On October 20, the mayor of the city Yevgeny Morozov spoke about this in his Telegram channel.

“As a result of the shelling, infrastructure facilities and a medium-pressure gas pipeline were damaged. Emergency gas service specialists quickly eliminate the consequences. There are casualties among the civilian population,” the mayor said in a statement.

As reported Telegram channel Representatives of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues (JCCC), the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Bryanka using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Earlier on October 20, the Luhansk People’s Republic’s representative office in the JCCC reported that more than 100 civilians of the Luhansk People’s Republic had died since the end of February as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the announced data, in total, 422 civilians were injured during the specified period, of which 103 people died and 319 were injured. Seven children were killed and 27 others were injured.

Earlier, on October 18, it was reported that two ambulance workers were injured as a result of shelling from the HIMARS MLRS in the village of Novoivanovka in the LPR. The rocket hit the building of one of the state institutions.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.