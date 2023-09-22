“The closure of Magneti Marelli? It is a very serious thing, we are fighting a battle for all of us”: thus the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore to the TPI Fest 2023which this evening, Friday 22 September, kicked off at the Tettoia Nervi, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, right in the capital of Emilia-Romagna.

“Already during the earthquake 10 years ago, something very serious had happened when they decided to move the foundry machines and bring them to Bari, taking advantage of a misfortune like the earthquake” added the mayor of Bologna.

“Then came this sudden choice, deciding to close the plant and taking everything to Bari. We said three fundamental things: the plant is not the property of Magneti Marelli but of the community. It cannot be closed and left as if nothing had happened because it concerns the entire Bolognese community.”

“We ask the community to mobilize to protest. Third, and last point, this is the first event of a new industrial phase. Our country has lacked a serious industrial policy for years and this is not just the fault of the current government – continues Lepore – A country like Italy cannot fail to have a strategy to defend work and to defend the community of workers at the moment where that business is moving.”

Speaking about the minimum wage, when asked if anyone within the Democratic Party is fighting against the minimum wage, Matteo Lepore replies: “There is a neoliberal and transversal alliance that wants to keep Italy still.”

“Many would like to keep the ship in port but I believe that even these members of my party who want to keep the ship in port can stay on the pier and watch. We don’t all need to be in the same boat. Without a people and without the representation of a people the left makes no sense.”

“It almost seems that someone is afraid of the first female secretary” added the mayor of Bologna also regarding the not always too kind information regarding the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the "Tettoia Nervi", in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Elly Schlein, passing through Pier Luigi Bersani, Nicholas Fratoianni, Robert FIGG, aleazzo Bignami, Matteo Lepore, Jeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.