Echoing the discomfort of many neighbors who have not seen relatives for a long time, as well as athletes who have been prevented by the perimeter closure from enjoying cycling and walking routes so as not to violate health regulations, Blanca’s PP has denounced “double standards “From the Councilor for Citizen Security, José Antonio Carpena,” when boasting on social networks that he had made a bike ride that exceeded the limits of the Region in the past few days. ” Apparently, he reached the Albacete town of Cancarix, in the La Mancha municipality of Hellín.

The popular affirm that “while this councilor launches a wide police deployment crossing the entrance and exit of Blanca to control compliance with the closure of neighboring municipalities and demands responsibility from citizens, at the same time that responsibility does not apply when it deals with himself. Therefore, before “this reprehensible behavior that shows a lack of example, inconsistency and no commitment”, the PP demanded that “publicly apologize to all Blanqueños and immediately cease their Citizen Security powers.”

Carpena, who has been dedicated to amateur cycling for many years, acknowledged yesterday that “I went to train with a friend, we pulled forward, I ran out of water and we ran into a group from Caravaca who gave us a drink, and at one point Given that I noticed the disc that announced that I was in another autonomous community, and if I had seen it I would not have done it. It was a mistake and if I have to apologize publicly, I will, “he admitted. The PP concludes that his conduct “is not only reprehensible from the ethical point of view, but punishable by a fine ranging from 100 to 600,000 euros, depending on the severity.”