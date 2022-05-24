Pedro Luis Molina, at the time of the plenary session where he accuses Francisco Javier Rodríguez of having drunk. / White Town Hall

“He came drunk; he’s drunk.” These are the words spoken by the mayor of Blanca, the socialist Pedro Luis Molina, in the last plenary session. He did it when he believed that he had the microphone closed. He thus referred to the councilor of Blanca lo Primero, Francisco Javier Rodríguez, with whom he was involved in a scuffle at the expense of the European aid that the White Council is going to request for projects in the municipality. At the end of the session, Molina stated: “I’m fed up with the City Council.”

Everything happened during the ordinary session of May 17, when the mayor of Blanca lo Primero reproached the mayor for not having gone to the Federation of Municipalities to manage the requests for European funds. At one point, both leaders became entangled. “We have presented a Tourism Sustainability Plan, worth two million, and for this we have hired a very competent company from Valencia,” said Molina. Mayor Rodríguez criticized that “you have privatized everything to obtain European funds, and you have not gone to the Federation of Municipalities.”

The mayor replied that “the Federation does not act as a consultant to present projects. You have come to miss me, to provoke me. And this is not useful to anyone. I’m explaining the projects to you and you keep interrupting me». The mayor of Blanca lo Primero asked in the session about a van for the canine unit. When the mayor of Security was answering him, the mayor took the opportunity to speak with another leader, whom he assured, referring to Molina, that he “has come drunk; he goes drunk ».

The PSOE governs in Blanca with the support of Somos Región. The Socialists previously had Blanca lo Primero as a partner, but disagreements between the two parties caused the coalition to break up.