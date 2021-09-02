The mayor of the Madrid town of Batres, Víctor Manuel López Rodríguez, has insisted this Thursday on his decision to suspend payments to the companies that supply electricity to the City Council, despite the fact that the price increase “will not affect the next few months to your billing ”by an agreement signed with Iberdrola that the councilor was unaware of. López, mayor of the town by the independent group Agrupación de Batres (ADB), announced on Tuesday that he was going to suspend payments to the companies that supply energy to the city council for the “abuse” in electricity prices to “prioritize other expenses”.

The mayor had taken the decision to suspend payments to Iberdrola unilaterally, “without consulting either the government team or the plenary,” as he stated bluntly. “When the public administrations do not pay the electricity bill, the electricity companies have to go to court so that they are forced to pay by judicial sentence, but they cannot cut off the electricity of the schools, of the Town Hall, off the streets … ”, explained López.

Iberdrola recalled in a press release that the Batres City Council has contracted the electricity supply “under the conditions of a framework agreement signed with the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) by virtue of which the price is fixed, not subject to the daily volatility of the wholesale electricity market ”. This agreement, according to Iberdrola, “allows more than 8,100 Spanish municipalities to put out to tender their electricity contracts,” including Batres, with a monthly price that is “at least three times lower than the price at which the electricity market is quoted today.”

The mayor has assured that this information had not been transferred to him until today by the municipal technicians, so he begs to “excuse his lack of knowledge” since, as he recalls, he has held the position since October 6, 2020 and the agreement with Iberdrola was signed in March of that same year. Even so, it has underlined in a statement that is ratified in its complaint about “the damages that the continued speculation of prices by the electricity companies are causing to Spanish society and especially to the most humble economies.”

This Thursday the price of electricity soared to 140 euros per megawatt hour, pulverizing the previous maximum of Wednesday that stood at 132.47 euros, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE). It is the fourth consecutive day breaking records, after closing August as the most expensive month in history, with an average daily price approaching 106 per megawatt hour.

In August, a fire destroyed nearly 200 hectares of land in the town of about 1,700 inhabitants, which was also hit by the storm. Filomena. The mayor alleges both events to ensure that they can no longer with this “lack of resources” to face the problems. Batres invests around 100,000 euros per year for the electricity bill, which represents 10% of the municipal budget.