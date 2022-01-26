Agents of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard have entered the City Council of Arroyomolinos (Madrid) on Tuesday in search of allegedly irregular contracts from previous legislatures, when the current mayor, Ana Millán, of the PPShe was a councillor. Millán, Deputy Secretary for Sectoral Action of the PP in Madrid since November 2020, is very close to Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Sources close to the case have indicated that the agents of this unit have gone to the town hall in the morning to request, with a court order, a series of contracts and documents from previous legislatures and allegedly related to Millán before he assumed the Mayor’s Office in 2019. municipality.

Millán, 43, is being investigated and his office has been searched by UCO agents, as well as other City Hall offices. In addition, the UCO has requested documentation from a company external to the City Council but which was related to it, although the sources have not specified the name or more details. Nor have they specified whether arrests have been carried out.

The opposition groups asked the Justice to open an investigation into the City Council’s contracts with Waiter Music, one of those involved in the Punic operation in other cities of the Community of Madrid. According to these complaints, the City Council would have closed contracts with said company since 2004, except during the period from 2009 to 2013, when the contests were declared void. Waiter Music received a total of 470,175.53 euros from the town, a “considerable” amount as it deals with a population of 26,000 inhabitants, said the then IU spokesman, Jerónimo Hernández.

In 2016, the City Council of Arroyomolinos asked Judge Eloy Velasco to investigate the payments of a municipal contractor, Neverland, to the then PP spokeswoman. Ana Millán, in her stage as councilor, allegedly charged a monthly rent of 900 euros to a company that invoiced the municipal coffers for 700,000 euros in contracts for the celebration of events and parties.

Municipal sources consulted by Europa Press have assured that the City Council is collaborating at all times and that the mayor is the first interested in clarifying everything. In this regard, the spokesman for the regional government, Enrique Ossorio, said: “Total respect for police action and the activity of justice. We totally trust them and that they fully investigate everything that is appropriate.”

