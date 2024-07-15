Many of the 151 cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants required by law in Spain to implement a low-emission zone (LEZ) are delaying its entry into force (scheduled for 2023). Others are still processing them, albeit reluctantly. Some have approved watered-down projects to at least cover the paperwork. Arganda del Rey (Madrid, about 60,000 inhabitants) goes even further and refuses to comply with the Climate Change Law. “We are not going to implement a low-emission zone,” summarises Alberto Escribano (PP), 34 years old and mayor of the Madrid town for one year. He argues that it is not possible, although the previous municipal government, of the PSOE, commissioned a study that showed that it was feasible to do so in the most central area. Arganda is the first municipality to openly rebel – although the mayor rejects this qualification – against the state law, which does not have a sanctioning system for those who do not comply.

Ask. Will Arganda del Rey have a low-emission zone?

Answer. No, we have not implemented one and we do not plan to implement one. For one reason: we do not see it possible to implement a low-emission zone in a town like Arganda del Rey, which has 60,000 inhabitants, but where its orography makes it impossible. We do not have avenues, we do not have main streets, we have one street that goes down, which is the main one, where all public transport passes and two others, one in each direction, that go down towards the industrial estate. We cannot divert traffic by any alternative route because we do not have them. The centre of Arganda is still a town. When the European Union made this directive it only took into account the size of the towns, but I think it does not make sense.

P. But the previous government, the PSOE, did have a low-emission zone project.

R. The previous team prepared a study that they commissioned, which cost us 40,000 euros, but they didn’t dare to implement it either, because the low-emission zone should have been implemented last year. They, despite being in line with the Spanish government’s policy, didn’t do it. In addition, the previous mayor removed regulated parking two months before the elections, and I understand that a low-emission zone must be accompanied by a regulated parking service. We are going to reintroduce regulated parking.

Study to establish a low-emission zone in Arganda del Rey, commissioned by the previous PSOE municipal team.

Discover the pulse of the planet in every news story, don’t miss a thing. KEEP READING

P. Couldn’t this ZBE be created only in the center and with permits for residents?

R. We have a population of 60,000 inhabitants and an industrial estate that is larger than the town. Nobody can tell me that banning traffic in a small part of narrow streets is going to solve the pollution in the whole city. Because where Arganda is polluted is in the industrial estate, where thousands of trucks pass every day, and you cannot ban traffic there. On paper, Brussels may have all the good intentions in the world, but on the ground, in cities like ours, it is impossible. And I say this without dogmatism or ideology.

P. Not approving a low-emission zone is breaking the law. Do you consider yourself a rebel mayor?

P. No, I’m not a rebel. We have spoken to the Ombudsman, who has asked us for information on why we do not want to implement the low-emission zone. We have answered him with the data we have, with our explanation, with technical documents, and also with data from the air quality stations. We do have information from the Ministry. [para la Transición Ecológica]who told us that they were going to be quite permissive, because they are aware that this law cannot be applied equally everywhere.

P. In neighboring Rivas it is already in force.

R. Rivas and Arganda are two cities that are stuck together and we couldn’t be more different. Rivas is probably prepared, it is a city built from scratch, totally flat. We are a city built on a ravine where there is no possibility, not even for bus lines. […] There are municipalities that are creating low-emission zones without fines, which is like doing nothing, rather than wasting time on procedures that serve no purpose.

P. Aren’t you concerned about your neighbors’ air quality?

R. Yes, of course it worries me, I am a resident of Arganda, but I do not believe that prohibiting traffic in a very small part of the central core will lead to any kind of improvement in air quality. It also happens in other cities, such as Valdemoro, where they have to prohibit traffic in the centre when they are next to the A-4, which is where the pollution really occurs. The laws are perfect to be applied, but the law that is made at a table and has not been looked at before where it has to be approved is worthless.

Traffic on a street in Arganda del Rey, last Tuesday. Jaime Villanueva

P. Have you received any requests from the Ministry for Ecological Transition?

R. No, only from the Ombudsman. We have not had any further news. In Arganda it would be impossible to set up a bicycle service like this. Bicimadbecause we are in the lowest areas [el municipio]but if you go to the right or left you will find hills and slopes that are impossible to navigate. [Las bicis de Bicimad son eléctricas].

P. In any case, they are breaking the law.

R. We comply with all the laws, but we cannot comply with a law that is impossible to comply with. I have never wanted to get into any political fight, because this is not a political fight. Next year we have to implement the garbage tax, and I am against it, but the technicians will do it because it is obligatory and it is possible to do it. It suits me well because it is also something that comes from the European Union.

P. Would you ask other municipalities not to install their low-emission zones?

R. No, I have nothing to ask of any municipality. What I am saying is that I have lived in Arganda del Rey for 34 years and I know how it works. Before approving this law, what they should have done is to allow for exceptions because it can never be the same for Toledo as it is for Madrid. The objectives set by the Government may seem laudable to me, but the way they are carried out makes no sense.

P. You said: “If they don’t come and force us, we won’t do it.”

R. So far, no one has told us… They can blackmail you in any way they want, obviously, because you depend a lot on funds. If they come and tell you, or you put it [la ZBE] or you commit a crime… But so far no one has contacted us. Nor has the Ministry for Ecological Transition asked us for anything.

P. Transport has said that the future law on sustainable mobility will not finance public transport in municipalities that do not have a ZBE.

R. I have no information about that, I can’t tell you.

P. Are you afraid of being sued for not enforcing the law?

R. I understand that if that happens, it will be someone’s decision, but they have not informed me of anything nor have we received any kind of threat in that regard.

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter