Angostura, Sinaloa.- Taking into account the care for the environment and the protection of public health, municipal authorities, headed by the president, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, the director of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic, Juan Carlos Barraza, module leaders Irrigation and Plant Health, carried out a second meeting to seek to establish strategies and agreements that help in the prevention and eradication of soca burning in Angostura, Sinaloa.

Said meeting was held with the presence of trustees, commissioners and agricultural producers with the objective that they offer alternatives and opinions to work together and prevent this problem from continuing to occur during this harvest season.

The mayor stated that the main thing is continue attaching ideas that help to deal with a problem that arises in the threshing seasonindicated that the last agricultural cycles have been analyzed where, unfortunately, due to more actions that have been carried out by other administrations and more people, it has not been possible to control this bad practice.

He highlighted that with the burning of soca is causing serious damage in the municipality, therefore, pointed out the importance of teaming up to design strategies to avoid this. “It is a serious, difficult problem, because among the things that are interwoven in the burning of soca, various situations intervene,” he said.

Among the first actions to be taken and which were established within the meeting are; the look for the mechanism to categorically avoid the purchase of burned and pickled corn, as well as avoiding permits for the mills that are in certain communities to make these purchases. It was also established to search for strategies to ensure that a Fire Department is installed in Chinitos so that it can act immediately in the event of an accident.

Likewise, it was said that they will work on raising awareness among producers, through flyers, campaigns and spectacular advertisements, about the great damage that the burning of soca causes to the land and the environment, therefore said bad is prohibited. practice.

For his part, the director of Public Security, Juan Carlos Barraza Morales, mentioned that the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic has been betting on the prevention of actions that put the environment and public health at risk, however , have not been enough, so he invited to work as a team with the different actors that participate in the agricultural system to publicize the risks involved in carrying out these actions.

Clarifying that the burning of soca is a crime that is followed by trade, “but the idea is to ensure that this does not occur and to be able to eradicate this problem that occurs year after year,” explained the director.