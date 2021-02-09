Mariola Guevara. / Edu Bottle / AGM

Last January, the mayor of Alhama, Mariola Guevara, underwent a PCR after learning that her husband had tested positive, giving a negative result in a first test, although by medical prescription she continued a few more days of quarantine at home .

This Tuesday, Guevara announced that a new test has given him a positive result for coronavirus, so he announced it with the following statements on social networks: “I have to continue a few more days at home because this time the result of my PCR has given positive. I feel fine and of course I continue working and attending to all the affairs of the municipality, attending all the meetings electronically ».

Finally, the mayor highlighted that “as always I am at your entire disposal through my phone and e-mail.”