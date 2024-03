Sunday, March 3, 2024, 08:27











The mayor of Alguazas, the independent José Gabriel García Bernabé, will present at the next ordinary plenary session, on Wednesday, March 6, a proposal to submit to a referendum the determination of the remuneration of the members of the Municipal Corporation.

«Given the blockade situation that…