DAVID GOMEZ Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 02:30



The mayor of Albudeite, José Luis Casales, has requested his resignation as an affiliate of Ciudadanos to join the Popular Party, as LA TRUTH has learned.

Casales explains that his decision is due to his “disagreement with the actions of the regional management, supported by Inés Arrimadas and designed by Moncloa, which have led to