A court in Kamchatka removed the mayor of the closed city of Vilyuchinsk Potapov from office

The Kamchatka Regional Court dismissed the head of the closed city of Vilyuchinsk, Sergei Potapov. This was reported by the prosecutor’s office of the Russian region in Telegram-channel.

The court considered the appeal of Potapov and his lawyers against the decision of the Vilyuchinsky City Court on early termination of powers due to loss of confidence, but found no grounds for its cancellation or change.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Potapov was removed from office after a prosecutor’s inspection revealed violations of the requirements of anti-corruption legislation in the administration of Vilyuchinsk. It was established that the mayor, “aware of the existence of a conflict situation during the conclusion and subsequent execution of the municipal contract for the construction of Vilyuchinsky Avenue, did not take the measures provided for by law in relation to his subordinate.”

In September, the head of the Sudak city district in Crimea, Konstantin Rozhko, was dismissed. It is not specified why Rozhko was removed from office. The official has held this post since 2019.