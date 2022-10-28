The Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Murcia City Council, Pedro García Rex, will join the General Council of Citizens, the highest body between assemblies of the orange formation.

Pedro García Rex, who is also responsible for the Organization of Cs in the Region of Murcia, was chosen by the members in a vote held last Wednesday to fill some vacancies that had remained in the General Council.

The mayor was the only Murcian who managed to be elected in the voting, which was also presented, among others, the orange councilor in the Bullas City Council, Francisco Espín, and the deputy in the Regional Assembly, Juan José Molina.

In the General Council of Citizens there were already other Murcians such as the regional coordinator, María José Ros Olivo; the mayor of Cehegín, Jerónimo Moya, and members Antonio Puche, Esther Tenza and José Luis Ros Medina. In total, there are 125 members. One of its functions is to establish the main lines of political action of Ciudadanos.