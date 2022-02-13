THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Monday, February 14, 2022, 00:16



The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, has agreed with the residents of Los Nietos to fix the promenade, put more police surveillance, remove the breakwaters, continue cleaning the beaches and install at least three access walkways to the bathroom for the upcoming summer season. Arroyo held a meeting last week with a representation of the neighborhood association, headed by its president, Nani Vergara, which will continue with a meeting with the councilors of Decentralization, Diego Ortega, and the mayor of Tourism and District 7, Cristina Pérez, to detail those actions. In it, between both parties they will have to decide to which investments they allocate the 50,000 euros of the special plan of the Mar Menor, included in the municipal budgets.

The promenade is one of the most demanded claims in Los Nietos. The improvement project is still blocked by a problem that is difficult to solve, since part of the route on which it is intended to act is in a sector in which works cannot be carried out, except for reasons of force majeure. Currently, it shows considerable deterioration. Some of the slabs are cracked and some broken. There are damaged streetlights and it has an aged appearance. Now Arroyo will make arrangements until the Demarcation of Coasts, on whom its integral reform depends, execute the project.

The residents will also actively participate in the design of the cultural, sports and social activities that will take place during the year, with the aim of making the town more dynamic.

Residents want to organize a program of activities to “energize the town”



Against Renfe’s decision



On the other hand, Arroyo considers “unacceptable” the times that Renfe manages of about two hours to transfer train passengers between Cartagena and Archena, during the time that the connection with Madrid is cut off due to the AVE works in Murcia.

«We cannot tolerate that the solution to the closure of the line is to impose two hours of bus to Cartagena and our tourists when it is known that this can be done, at least, in half the time. These decisions distance Cartagena even further from Madrid, they impose one more hour of travel and, moreover, during the five years that the entire operation may last, “he added.