Santa Marinella, the mayor and the two lovers. The spy story breaks out: “He places bugs in the Municipality on behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office…”

Peter Tideimayor of Santa Marinella, he got into trouble. The first citizen was movie while he was doing so in the Town Hall sex with two women and everything ended up online. Red light encounters in the mayor’s office, an investigation into corruption, wads and two lovers on the run through the city. It seems like the script of a film, a bit cinepanettone, a bit Pierino and a bit spy story, the one – we read in Il Messaggero – which has been brought to light in these hours by a judicial investigation in the small town on the sea between Civitavecchia and Rome. Protagonist, precisely the Mayor dem Pietro Tidei, born in ’46 and 77 years old just a week ago, caught in a video while having multiple sexual relations in the Municipality offices with two different women (in separate meetings). Tidei admits that the hot meetings together were a mistake. But he also adds that the prosecutor’s office should not have given them to the suspect Roberto Angeletti who according to the accusations had them widespread. And he reiterates that one is underway against her political revenge. Announcing an appeal to the Minister of Justice.

But in the meantime The Truth responds on IT consultancy worth 53 thousand euros given to the husband of one of the women the mayor was with registered while having sex. And he publishes an account of an interception where custody is discussed. Tidei begins a sentence like this: “But in exchange…”. Immediately afterwards he corrects himself: “We don’t ask you for anything in return. We ask you if you can follow us. You are a friend of the administration.” Even if he then specifies: “Vote for whoever you want, what do we care?” The interlocutor specifies that he is a militant of the Communist Party. And Tidei: “We don’t care.” Then the other specifies that he could never accept a delegation, perhaps in the sense of becoming councilor of the council. But he adds that he willingly accepts this assignment.

Then Tidei he says that Angelettiwhich he denounced, “is one person who places bugs on behalf of the prosecutor’s office“. And he closes: “I am married, I have four children, five grandchildren. It’s all absurd.” Specifying that his party of reference” is the Democratic party. Fifty-three years ago I joined the PCI and I have never changed. I just welcomed the Italia Viva Festival in Santa Severa. I’m the mayor, what was I supposed to do?”. Meanwhile Angeletti in turn replies: “I didn’t release the video and it is false that he is being investigated for corruption. I will sue him for defamation.”

