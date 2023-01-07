In the western highlands of Guatemala surrounded by volcanoes, Willy Barreno Minera watches over the skies, like a ajq’ijguardian and spiritual guide, the stars and landscape help him keep track of the 260-day calendar that has governed the life of his K’iche’ Maya community, an indigenous group of about 1.6 million people, in Quetzaltenango since generations.

Exactly how long people have been using this timekeeping system has remained a mystery. But a new study suggests that the ancient calendar used by the Mayan and Olmec cultures could date back to 1100 BC. centuries earlier than previous estimates.

“We know it is very old”says David Stuart, an epigraphist at the University of Texas, Austin who was not involved in the new study. “We simply didn’t have any direct evidence of this.”

The 260-day calendar, or cholq’ij (order of days), was found only in the Maya region of Mexico and Central America. Timekeepers noted the passage of time using combinations of 13 numbers and 20 symbols, always in the same sequence. For example, January 6, 2023, according to the cholq’ij, would be “6 Rabbit”.

We now know that calendar days correspond to alignments between stars, architectural features of buildings, and natural landmarks. This unique time period may have helped culture guide decisions related to agriculture, religion, politics, and more.

The Mayans also used another calendar, known as the haab, which consists of 365 days and corresponds to the solar cycle.

Prior to the new study, the earliest evidence for this calendar came from a mural containing a piece of hieroglyphic writing found in San Bartolo, Guatemala, dated to 300 B.C. Such written records offer an unpredictable account of the region’s history, however, says Stuart, because the Mayans often used perishable materials that have been lost over time.

Hoping to find more permanent evidence, Ivan Šprajc, an archaeologist at the Institute of Anthropological and Spatial Studies in Slovenia, has turned to a laser mapping technique known as lidar that can reveal ancient structures, and their cosmic alignments, hidden beneath a thick growth.

Two years ago, University of Arizona archaeologist Takeshi Inomata published the largest lidar survey to date of the Gulf Coast lowlands, revealing nearly 500 ancient monuments, most of which are unexplored.

Intrigued, Šprajc began a collaboration with Inomata to analyze 415 of those complexes to see how they aligned with the rising and setting of the Sun, Moon, Venus and other celestial bodies.

Maya: time in architecture

The team found that most of the complexes exhibited an east-west alignment, and nearly 90% of them had architectural points aligned with sunrises on specific dates. Most commonly, these sunrises fall on February 11 and October 29 of the Gregorian calendar, which have 260 days between them, researchers report today on Science Advances.

The earliest of these complexes date from about 1100 BC, in an era known as the Formative Period, suggesting that the 260-day calendar is at least that ancient.

Other monuments indicated the sunrises had intervals of 130 days, half a calendar. Yet the alignments of other monuments corresponded to sunrises separated by multiples of 13 or 20 days, reflecting the 13 numbers and 20 signs of the calendar notation system and corresponding to equinoxes and solstices.

The orientation of some complexes also corresponded to the cycles of Venus and the Moon, which are associated with the rainy season and the cultivation of corn. Other complexes don’t seem to have a specific orientation, which is a relief further questions about other possible cosmological alignments, says Šprajc.

“What is fascinating to me”Stuart says, “is that there is this regularity and this consistent pattern…from the very beginning and it lasts for centuries throughout the history of Mayan architecture”.

The new findings present “strong and precise evidence that the Mayan calendar originated long before we had actual written evidence,” he adds. “Seeing it architecturally is fantastic.”

A strength of the new study lies in its large sample size spanning so many years, adds Gabrielle Vail, an archaeologist and epigraphist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

The findings appear to support other written evidence that timekeeping arose during the formative period, he adds. “It’s very exciting to see. It really supports what many of us have been thinking for a lot of years.”

The first structures the researchers studied date back to a time when groups were just starting to transition from a hunter-gatherer lifestyle to an agricultural lifestyle, says Šprajc. Corn farming was just starting to become more important, and the 260-day calendar could also have been useful for indicating when certain resources would be more abundant, he says.

Šprajc says he believes cholq’ij is intimately linked to the timing of the growth cycle of maize, a staple of both ancient and modern Mesoamerican cultures, as well as human pregnancy, which lasts approximately 260 days.

Nowadays, Barreno Minera still uses the cholq’ij to advise his community when to start preparing the land for planting corn, around mid-February. His wife, Ixquik Poz Salanic, also a guardian and advocate, uses both lunar cycles and the calendar to offer medicinal advice and help midwives with delivery times.

And until relatively recently, their community also used the calendar to mark when it was time to change administration.

Barreno Minera says he has great admiration for the researchers who study his culture and ancestors and are helping to recover more knowledge about their ancient systems. But he also wishes the researchers on the new study had approached daykeepers like himself, as well as farmers who still use the calendar to grow corn, to inform their work.