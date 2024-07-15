Since its inauguration on December 16, 2023, The Mayan Train has transported 246,929 people in 205 days of operationa figure equivalent to filling 2.6 times the Aztec stadiumreported this Monday Oscar David Lozano Aguila, general director of the Maya Train SA de CV.

During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace, Lozano Águila explained that The current route of the Maya Train extends from Palenque, Chiapas, to Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.offering a punctual and quality service that benefits both tourists and local residents.

This mass transit service has been well received by users, who have highlighted its efficiency and convenience.

The complete Maya Train circuit, which will cover 1,554 kilometers, is scheduled to be completed in September.

This infrastructure project will connect and boost the development of 36 municipalities in the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, and Yucatán. The construction and operation of the Maya Train will not only improve mobility in the region, but will also promote tourism and economic development.

The Maya Train has made significant progress with the delivery of 17 convoys according to the established scheduleMaite Ramos Gómez, CEO of Alstom, reported that train number 17 arrived in Cancún, Quintana Roo on July 11.

Alstom has delivered ten four-car diesel-powered trains, known as Xiinbal, and seven four-car dual-mode trains, which use both diesel and electric motors.

The transfers of these 17 trains from the Alstom plant in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, have totaled more than 32,000 kilometers traveled by land to their destination in Quintana Roo.

This process has been possible thanks to the coordination of various government entities, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, and the National Guard, which have guaranteed the safety of the convoys during the transfer.

The next phase of delivery includes three long-distance trains. Convoy number 18 is scheduled to arrive in September this year.while the two remaining trains are still in production. The long-distance train, called P’atal, will offer restaurant services and comfortable cabins with beds, bathrooms and showers throughout its seven cars.

The Maya Train project includes a total of 42 trains, all manufactured in Mexico. This national production effort has more than 70% local inputs, a historic fact in the country’s railway industry.

Currently, 37 new Mexican suppliers from 15 states of the Republic are collaborating in this ambitious project.

“It is a source of pride to be able to contribute to this project and see how this rolling jaguar becomes more and more a reality every day, providing service through the hearts of all Mexicans, taking citizens and tourists to tour the most beautiful area of ​​this country,” said Maite Ramos Gómez.