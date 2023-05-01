The unblocking of collective bargaining, a rise in wages that allows the working class to recover the purchasing power lost due to inflation, the fight against the underground economy, the recovery of the 35-hour day for Community officials and stopping the high accident rate are some of the main claims of May Day in the Region of Murcia.

Thousands of people demonstrate through the streets of Murcia and Cartagena summoned by the unions. This year the celebration of Labor Day began two days ago in Totana, where the UGT, CC OO and USO began a march that led to the demonstration this Monday morning.

The protest was led by the general secretaries of the UGT, CC OO and USO in the Region, Antonio Jiménez, Santiago Navarro and José Sáez, respectively, with a banner that advocated ‘Raise wages, lower prices and distribute benefits’.

As is customary every May Day, leaders of left-wing parties were present at the demonstration. The PSOE was represented by its general secretary and candidate for the Presidency of the Region, José Vélez, as well as members of the regional list such as Francisco Lucas, Alfonso Martínez Baños and Fernando Moreno. The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and the deputy Juan Luis Soto were also seen.

On behalf of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna and María Marín attended. For the first time, the purple formation shared a banner on May Day with IU, whose coordinator, José Luis Álvarez-Castellanos, was at the demonstration. Likewise, he carried his banner Más Región -Verdes Equo, with the regional candidate Helena Vidal and Óscar Urralburu.

Both Antonio Jiménez and Santiago Navarro denounced that 60% of the workers in the Region of Murcia have their salaries frozen due to the blockade of collective bargaining by the employer, “some of them for decades.” They also criticize that companies in the Region refuse to apply to their employees the successive increases in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) agreed by the Government of Spain and the unions in this last legislature.

Likewise, the union leaders considered “inexplicable” that the Executive of López Miras has not yet signed the agreement to recover the 35-hour day for public employees of the regional Administration. “They always find an excuse not to do it,” declared Santiago Navarro. This Tuesday there is a meeting between the two parties to advance positions.