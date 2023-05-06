Since last night, the center of Cartagena has been a large open-air party room with Andalusian airs, despite the fact that the May Crosses have a long history in the city and, in theory, an idiosyncrasy unrelated to the music of Sevillanas and costumes. gypsy and rociero. The desire to have fun and to turn this festival of religious roots into a weekend of scattering has led to the installation in a good part of the streets of the historic center of dozens of bars and their corresponding music equipment.

The City Council has authorized the assembly of 32 facilities on public roads, twelve more than last year. There must be a width of more than 3.5 meters between them to facilitate the passage of emergency vehicles, if necessary. However, they are installed in the form of an island in places where last year there were large crowds of people and the Local Police had great difficulties in doing their job. The largest influx is scheduled for tonight, police sources said. The streets of the center remain closed to circulation until tomorrow.

Most of the crosses opened at mid-afternoon yesterday. Among the traditional ones, those of the Holy Week brotherhoods stood out, maintaining this festival during the years in which it was not fashionable. The makos set up their altar in the Callejón de Bretau, where María García Aznar pronounced the proclamation before the Cross. She then moved the group dinner to the quieter Calle Cuatro Santos. The Californios set up theirs on Calle del Aire, next to Santa María de Gracia. The young writer Desirée Beltrán Gonzalo announced. And in Palas street is installed the one of the Resurrected, blessed by the chaplain Miguel Solana. Another entity that preserves the regional identity in all its celebrations is the City of Cartagena de La Palma Folkloric Group, which today mounts its Maypole on the Cuesta de la Baronesa, in front of the door of the old Cathedral.

For all participating associations, brotherhoods and companies, the City Council has established operating hours for the music equipment to guarantee the rest of the residents. Today it can ring from 12 to 15 hours and from 17 to 23 hours. Tomorrow, from 12 to 15 hours. Last night the music also had to stop at eleven at night, after an afternoon in which some bars turned streets like Jara into nightclubs.

The municipal stage of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento contributed to creating an atmosphere, where last night the Andalusian flamenco music group Raya Real played. This afternoon, at half past seven, the Sevillian duo Los del Río will perform with their famous ‘Macarena’.

To avoid repeating scenes like those of last year, with people urinating between containers, in alleys and downtown gates, the City Council said that it has installed about twenty chemical toilets throughout the city. In addition, it has reinforced street cleaning and has increased police surveillance.

The Local Police deployed 44 agents last night and between the three operational shifts there will be 130 troops today and 121 tomorrow. To this was added the special citizen security group with fourteen agents every day and the support of the National Police.