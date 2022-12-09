Our capital is becoming less and less attractive for car owners. Navigating through the hustle and bustle of the city can be difficult and then there are all the trams, cyclists and less sober tourists. Then we haven’t even talked about the moment when you have to park your car. And now the maximum speed in Amsterdam is also going down.

That has been decided by the Municipality of Amsterdam. This should make it ‘safer and quieter’, writes the Township. The new measure means that you can drive a maximum of 30 km/h on eighty percent of Amsterdam’s roads.

The rule will not take effect until December next year. The reason for this change is ‘the opinion of the people of Amsterdam’. So-called city talks have shown that more than half of Amsterdammers consider traffic in the city unsafe.

The maximum speed in Amsterdam

The lower maximum speed should ensure that there are twenty to thirty percent fewer accidents. In total, the speed goes down on 270 kilometers of asphalt. The roads where you can continue to drive 50 km/h will get extra lines.

To control the new maximum speed, the municipality will enforce with fixed and mobile speed cameras. Buses and trams that run on a separate track are still allowed to drive at 50 km/h. Are they on public roads? Then they also have to slow down to 30 km/h.