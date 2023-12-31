Nutritionist Zaikina: seasoned salads can be stored for no more than 12 hours

Eating New Year's salads the next day can be dangerous to health, Inna Zaikina, a gastroenterologist, nutritionist, and senior researcher at the Saratov International Research Center for Hygiene, Federal Scientific Research Center for Medical and Preventive Technologies for Public Health Risk Management, warned in an interview with Lenta.ru. She named the maximum safe storage period for salads.

Salads are recognized as the favorite dishes of many people, and the leaders are multi-component salads with mayonnaise dressing, “Olivier”, “Herring under a fur coat,” the nutritionist noted.

“You need to know that such dishes are perishable: products with different shelf life can be mixed in the dish, and the fat dressing is a breeding ground for the proliferation of microorganisms that produce toxins. In this connection, you can get food poisoning both if sanitary standards are not observed during preparation, and if the food is not stored for a long time. People with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract are at risk,” Zaikina warned.

According to the specialist, it would be reasonable to prepare the ingredients for such salads from fresh ingredients directly on the same day as the holiday table is planned, and be sure to store them in the refrigerator.

In this case, the safety of the prepared salad components is guaranteed for 18 hours. The shelf life of already dressed salad is reduced to 12 hours, even if stored in the refrigerator. You shouldn’t leave such salads on the holiday table ready-made for more than 6 hours. Inna Zaikinanutritionist

These terms are regulated by the document SanPiN 2.3.2.1324-03 “Hygienic requirements for expiration dates and storage conditions of food products,” the interlocutor of Lenta.ru reported.

“If the recipe of the dish allows, it is advisable to take it out of the refrigerator and season only the required portion of the salad immediately before the celebration; it is better to add it later, and do not postpone the tasting until the end of the evening. It’s better to leave the salad components in the refrigerator, which can be consumed the next day, after dressing, if the expiration date has not yet expired,” she concluded.

