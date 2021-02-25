The cost of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been halved – from 1942 to 866.81 rubles for two components, excluding value added tax. This was reported in the press service of the Russian government, reports TASS…

The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov indicated that the price remains the same for all production sites. It became possible to reduce it due to the development and optimization of industrial production, as well as an increase in volumes.

Earlier it was reported that Honduras became the 36th country to register Sputnik V. Prior to that, in Mexico, they began to vaccinate the elderly population with a Russian drug.

A month ago, Manturov claimed that in the first three months of 2021 it would be possible to produce about 33 million doses of the vaccine. At that time, 6.5 million doses had been released.

The Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Center was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health in August 2020. It became the world’s first registered development.