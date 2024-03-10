The National Center of Meteorology reported that the month of Ramadan this year falls in the second third of March, and this period is considered within the first transitional period (spring) between the winter and summer seasons. It is expected that the weather during the day in Ramadan will be moderate in temperature in most regions during the first half of the month. Temperatures tend to rise in the second half.

The center stated that the weather in general will be moderate to pleasant in temperature most of the nights of the blessed month, and in the first half of it it will tend to be cold during the night and at dawn hours, noting that, according to climate statistics for this period, the average maximum temperatures range between 29 and 34 °C, and maximum temperatures reach approximately 45 °C in some interior areas during the afternoon, while average minimum temperatures range between 18 and 21 °C, and the lowest minimum temperature reaches approximately 3 °C recorded in some mountainous areas. Or internally in the early morning hours.

The number of hours from the dawn call to prayer until sunset at the beginning of the month reaches approximately 13 hours and 14 minutes at the beginning of the period and increases gradually as the days of the blessed Ramadan progress, reaching approximately 13 hours and 57 minutes at the end of the month, depending on the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs, and the period may increase or decrease. In a few minutes, whether at the beginning of the month or the end of the month, depending on the location.