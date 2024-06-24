Juarez City- This Monday, June 24, in the Juárez – El Paso border region, the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius (82 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 38 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be partly cloudy until 11:00 am, and sunny the rest of the day with no chance of rain.

The wind is expected to be recorded at speeds ranging from 6 to 11 kilometers per hour (4 and 7 miles per hour), according to the weather.com report.