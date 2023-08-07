In Moscow on Sunday, August 6, the maximum air temperature reached +31.4 degrees. This was announced by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus in his Telegram channel.

Leus specified that the maximum air temperature of +31.4 degrees was recorded at the VDNKh weather station. This is the highest figure since the beginning of summer. “360”.

“With a high degree of probability, we can say that this value will be the highest for this entire summer,” the forecaster said.

According to Leus, in the Moscow region it was hottest in Elektrostal, where the thermometers reached +32.6 degrees, as well as in Klin, Mozhaisk and Mikhnevo, where the air temperature reached +32.4 degrees.

The specialist stressed that already on Monday, August 7, the air temperature will begin to gradually drop.

Also on August 6, the TV channel “Moscow 24” reported that the 2010 temperature record was never broken. Then, on that day, the heat reached 37.3 degrees in the capital. In 2022, the air in Moscow warmed up to +31.7 degrees, writes the website kp.ru.

Earlier in the day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that the heat that had settled in the capital had already broken two temperature records. According to him, on Friday, August 4, the highest average daily temperature was recorded in the capital, on Saturday – the highest air temperature since the beginning of the year, writes “Reedus”.

August 4 Vilfand in an interview with the TV channel “Star” He explained that the abnormal heat is associated with the establishment of high pressure, due to which the sky is cleared of clouds and the sun’s rays “roast” the cooling surface for a longer time.

The specialist added that already on Wednesday, August 9, the temperature in the capital will be 23-25 ​​degrees, and by the end of the week it will return to 18-23 degrees. Showers are also expected, writes NSN.