The new spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana, Raquel Sans, this Monday. at the party headquarters in Barcelona Quique Garcia (EFE)

The pro-independence demonstration on September 11 has all the numbers to follow the path of last year and become a source of shock within secessionism. The spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana, Raquel Sans, assured this Monday that her formation will participate in the “transversal and inclusive” protest acts that celebrate the Diada without specifying if she is referring to the one organized by the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Òmnium Cultural. Sans’s position came one day after the president of the Assemblea, Dolors Feliu, criticized the negotiations that the Republicans and Junts have opened in Madrid for the possible investiture of Pedro Sánchez. This year’s Diada of the ANC will be focused on criticizing the “inactivity” of the political parties to achieve independence.

The celebration of September 11 in Catalonia will fully coincide with the negotiations for the investiture of a head of government, something that Alberto Núñez Feijióo will first try and very possibly Pedro Sánchez will do later. Pro-independence, socialist and Sumar formations have already reached a first agreement to establish the Cortes and, as Sans explained, talks are being held with various parties to explore the possibility of re-electing the current president through a second pact if there is an amnesty law, self-determination is recognized and there are advances in social policies. Feliu has charged precisely against that first phase of agreements: “We thought we were going to achieve independence, not that Catalan could be spoken in Europe. This, if we had our own State, we could also do it ”, he criticized over the weekend in an interview with the Catalan News Agency.

The president of the secessionist entity made it clear that she is “against the negotiations of the crumbs, whoever does them”, in a clear message against Junts and its founder, Carles Puigdemont. In last year’s Diada, Esquerra had been the target of all the attacks through the open dialogue channel with Pedro Sánchez and Junts had put himself in profile but without failing to get a certain profit from that rejection of the Republicans.

The hostility against ERC was so strong that the president of the Generalitat himself, Pere Aragonès, declined to attend the demonstration and the Republicans ended up holding a party event at the same time, sending only a symbolic delegation to the march where they came to blows. hear screams asking for the electoral advance and calling “botiflers” (traitors) to the advisers and leaders of Esquerra. Last year’s was the first Diada in which political and street independence did not go hand in hand since the independence process began. “ERC will go out on the streets again and will attend all the demonstrations that are cross-cutting and inclusive,” Sans defended this Monday in her first appearance as the new spokesperson for the Republicans.

Junts is currently silent about Feliu’s criticism. Last year they did not hesitate to join the invective against ERC, considering that they were the ones who broke the secessionist unity on the date that traditionally serves as a thermometer to measure the pulse of the sovereignty claim. Sources of the formation assure that there are no reasons not to attend the demonstration that this year will have as its epicenter the Plaza España in Barcelona and where four columns from the same number of places in the city will come together. Each one will have a different message: language, freedom, country and sovereignty.

The leadership headed by Feliu was left without sufficient support for the ANC to formally call for abstention during the general elections on 23-J during the last elections. The Assemblea, however, continues to insist on the possibility of appearing in an electoral contest with a list outside the parties that capitalizes on the discontent with the traditional independence formations, which it sees returning to the policy of bird in hand (fish in the cove, in Catalan). This eventual candidacy, explains Feliu, seeks to make “independence available to vote for all citizens.”

