After two losses in a row and playing without Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks resumed the pulse in a very propitious duel: the two stars returned and the rival, the Thunder (106-127 final) is a bicoca, right now, for those who intend to compete now: they have injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Bazley, sitting without playing Al Horford and they traded George Hill. His quintet is 21 years old on average and is still little more than a trip to the future: aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby, Moses Brown, Theo Maledon, and Svi Mykhailiuk.

The calendar put the victory on a tray for the Mavericks and they did not waste it after a correct first half and a good third quarter in which they put land in the middle. They didn’t need to put Doncic and Porzingis on track in the fourth quarter. The first directed the operations without the need for heroics (25 points, 7 assists) and the second was even better: 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists (equaling his career high). The Latvian was the best start (12 + 5 in the first quarter), controlled the emerging Brown and gave the relief in the second quarter to Tim Hardaway Junior, who finished with 19 points (10 in that quarter) for some Mavs who distributed 30 assists and in which JJ Redick has not yet been able to debut but Nicolo Melli has. The Italian scored 6 points and captured 4 rebounds in a very European duel in which he formed with Doncic, Porzingis, Kleber and Marjanovic against Pokusevski, Mykhailiuk, Maledon … six holders of the Old Continent (all except Melli, Marjanovi) and 21 points and 6 rebounds for Poku, the up-and-coming Thunder Serbian who is just 19 years old. Mykhailiuk scored 16 and Maledon, 14.

The Mavs take air with their stars back and remain at 24-21, with three games ahead of the eleventh, the first to be left out of a play in to which they are on the way to being doomed: the Trail Blazers are just ahead, sixth from the West, three and a half games ahead. The seventh is the first that will have to play the playoffs in that new format.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 110-MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 120

In that area of play in there are also the Grizzlies, one of the teams that (the other was the Blazers, who were victorious) premiered the first game in this format last season. Those from Tennessee won in Houston (110-120) with more difficulties than in their previous visit (84-133) Rockets who are very little and who are now 13-33.

The Texans had a 12-point lead and came in ahead in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies tightened on defense in the final minutes: from 106-110 with five minutes remaining to 107-116 at 80 seconds, decisive partial 1-6 with six points from a giant Jonas Valanciunas (30 points, 15 rebounds). Along with the pivot, 12 points and 8 assists from Ja Morant, 17 + 4 + 4 from Brooks and, from the bench, 23 points from Melton and 17 from first rookie Desmond Bane. At the Rockets, a day to forget about the new one (after the Oladipo trade) backcourt starter (1/12 combined on 3s), John Wall (9 points, 2/12 shooting) and Kevin Porter Jr (10 and 5/17). Olynyk scored 25 points and Tate 24.

SA SPURS 115-SACRAMENTO KINGS 132

Another team in zone play in it’s the Spurs, who better not trust themselves. Four defeats in five games (in a run on their court) have left them 23-21, eighth and with only two and a half games of margin over the eleventh, some Kings who beat them (115-132), get 22-25 with five wins in a row … and will play again tomorrow in San Antonio, the second of a double duel that can leave a very angry Popovich with his defense almost without a mattress: the Kings made 56% of their shots, 50% of their triples (18/36) and returned to play another fascinating game offensive (120 points on average in this incredible scoring streak).

Luke Walton’s starting five finished with 96 points, all at least the 14 scored by Harrison Barnes. Richaun Holmes finished with 23 and 12 rebounds, Fox with 24 and 5 assists, Hield with 20 and 5 triples and the phenomenal rookie with 15 and 10 basket passes. At the Spurs, poor efficiency from DeRozan (17 points, 15 shots) and hardworking Keldon Johnson (7 + 4) and production from Dejounte Murray (23 + 8 + 7), Poeltl (17 + 11) and Derrick White (19) . Nothing to do against some Kings who distributed 29 assists and only totaled 6 losses.

UTAH JAZZ 114-CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 75

In a season of beatings, the Jazz added the greatest (114-75) against a very poor Cavaliers, without an inside game (Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance and Kevin Love did not play) and who already lost 44-20 during a second quarter in which they missed their first 12 shots. The game had no history, beyond the long breaks of the Quin Snyder starters. Rudy Gobert only played 28 minutes but had time to sign 18 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks. Donovan Mitchell went to 19 points, Conley to 18 and 5 assists …

The Jazz touch the home court factor with their fingers in every playoff. After six straight wins after a slight bump around the All Star break, they are 35-11, three losses behind the Suns in the West and the Sixers in the East. In 25 games, including the last five, they have had advantages of at least 20 points, and on their track they are 20-2 … with 20 wins in a row after starting with two losses. Impressive numbers that Darius Garland (18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Collin Sexton (20 points) could do nothing against.