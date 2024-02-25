vergissmeinnicht and carnations, violets, columbines and a bright red tulip: Roelant Savery collected a total of thirteen different flowers in a vase in 1603 in the first flower still life in Dutch art history, surrounded by insects, shells and two lizards. A magnificent bouquet, meticulously presented. Botanists also enjoy it to this day. But compared to the phenomenal bouquet that the painter managed to conjure up on canvas around twenty years later at the height of his creativity, it seems modest, even pathetic: in this late work, created in 1624, the master pulls out all the stops: 63 different types of flowers could be identified.

Between them it hums and buzzes and buzzes with life. No other Dutch still life from the 17th century contains so many small animals, insects and butterflies; there are almost fifty of them, including nine different types of dragonflies. And a large cockatoo happily eating a frog while another frog watches. Although frogs are not on the menu of cockatoos.

The two flower still lifes are among around 45 paintings and drawings, almost all on loan from international museums, with which curator van Suchtelen wants to take exhibition visitors into the “wonderful world of Roelant Savery”. This is also the title of the show she is responsible for, which she structured thematically and divided into four categories: flowers, landscapes, people and animals. The works are presented on brightly colored walls, as colorful as the world that Savery created in his pictures. It is that of an adventurer and all-rounder. The master from West Flanders developed many genres and did pioneering work not only as a painter of flower still lifes: Savery was the first to portray farmers, craftsmen and beggars.

On his forays through the Alps he captured the earliest waterfalls in art history. And on its landscapes filled with tons of animals, the legendary giant bird Dodo was the first to appear.

In addition to diplomats, princes and citizens, his clients included the English kings Charles I and James II, the Prince of Liechtenstein and Habsburg Emperor Rudolf II. He was brought to Prague in 1603 as a court painter. Like Frans Hals and many other Dutch painters of the 17th century, Savery was a refugee from the Catholic south, today's Belgium. He was born in 1576 in Kortrijk, around 30 kilometers northeast of Lille. But in 1580, after iconoclasm and the outbreak of the war of independence in the northern Netherlands against Catholic Spain, his parents, like hundreds of thousands of other Protestant religious refugees, were forced to seek salvation in the north. The family settled in Haarlem.



Who invented it? Roelant Savery invented it! On his “Vase with Still Life of Flowers in a Niche” from 1615, the fly on the stone arch is also present.

It was the time of exploration. Despite the war, trade, arts and sciences began to flourish. In addition to fabrics, spices and porcelain, the trading ships brought exotic plants and animals to Europe. Scholars traveled through the Habsburg Empire and exchanged their knowledge. Rulers and nobles no longer just collected art, but also created elaborate animal enclosures and ornamental gardens. The birth of botany and gardening had arrived. The Hortus Botanicus, one of the first in Europe, was built in Leiden. The first tulip pierced through Dutch soil there in 1594.







The Habsburg Rudolf II, who ruled Hradcany around a thousand kilometers further southeast, was also under the spell of the arts and sciences: he brought scholars and artists from all over Europe to his court and finally made Prague the Golden City. He obsessively collected exotic plants and animals; In addition to lions and macaws, he is said to have even kept dodos in his parks. The emperor soon heard of Savery's skills. It wasn't just his animal and flower paintings that appealed to him: Rudolf was a big fan of Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and Savery knew how to paint in his style like no other, as he, along with Bosch, was his great role model. Until 1970, many of Savery's drawings were still considered Bruegel's.