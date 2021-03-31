Nouakchott (WAM)

His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, received yesterday at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott, Lt. Gen. Hamad Muhammad Thani Al-Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, as part of his visit at the head of a military delegation to Mauritania. Mauritania has Lt. Gen. Mohamed Bemba Makt, Commander-in-Chief of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Army, and the Maritime Team, Eslkou Sheikh El-Wali, Commander of the Special Staff of the Mauritanian President.

Lt. Gen. Al-Rumaithi also met with His Excellency Hanna Ould Sidi, Minister of National Defense of Mauritania, and they reviewed the existing military relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them.

The two sides exchanged views on all issues of common interest, current developments in the region and their developments.

Hanna Ould Sidi mimics Hamad Al-Rumaithi, “The Commandor Medal in the National Merit System” (WAM)

His Excellency Hanna Ould Sidi, on behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Mauritania, awarded Lieutenant General Al-Rumaithi the “Commander Medal in the National Merit System” in appreciation of his efforts in strengthening defense relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Al-Rumaithi expressed his honor with the “Commander Medal in the Mauritanian National Merit System,” and expressed his thanks to His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani, noting the strength and depth of the historical relations between the UAE and its sister Mauritania thanks to the directives and efforts of the leaderships of the two countries.

His Excellency also met Lieutenant General Mohamed Bemba Makt, Commander of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Army, and discussed ways of coordination in a number of military and defense fields and the exchange of experiences in a way that achieves common interests.

His Excellency the Chief of Staff and the accompanying delegation paid an inspection visit to the Mohammed bin Zayed Complex for Higher Military Studies and the National School in Nouakchott.