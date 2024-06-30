The preliminary results of the presidential elections in Mauritania, today, Sunday, showed a significant lead for President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, with 91 percent of voters’ votes counted in the elections held yesterday, Saturday.

The results, published on the National Election Commission’s website, showed that as of 1440 GMT, Ghazouani had won 55.72 percent of the vote and was widely expected to win the election in the first round to win a second term.

These results came after counting votes in 4,068 out of 4,503 polling stations.

Ghazouani’s main rival, anti-slavery activist Biram Dah Abeid, received 22.46 percent.

The Election Commission said voter turnout was just under 55 percent.