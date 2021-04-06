The investigation judge in Mauritania decided to freeze the property and assets of former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, and those accused of the corruption file. The lawyer for the former president, Mohamed Ashdou, said today, Tuesday, that the tycoon of the investigation into economic crimes and corruption informed them yesterday evening to freeze the assets of their clients. The matter concerns the former president, his son-in-law, and 11 other defendants, including former ministers, who were charged with “money laundering”, “illicit enrichment”, “exploiting influence” and “harming the interests and property of the state.” The property of the defendants amounts to about $ 110 million, of which 80 million belongs to the former president, according to the Mauritanian Public Prosecution. In the middle of last month, the judiciary decided to accuse 13 people of corruption, place them under strict judicial control and prevent them from leaving the capital, Nouakchott, without a judicial permission, and obligated them to sign at the nearest police station three times a week. Lawyers for the former president of the Court of Appeal appealed against this decision after the investigating judge rejected the former president’s request to allow him to leave the capital and into the country.