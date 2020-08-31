Mick Jagger has been married twice and legend has it that he has been with 4,000 women. But now the Rolling Stone lives, at the age of 76, a great love story with Melanie Hamrick, a star of classical ballet. They have been together since 2014 but there are hardly any photos of them. His is such a discreet relationship that on more than one occasion it has been thought that their relationship was over. The last known news of the couple is from this week, when the dancer has posted some photographs exercising in the castle of France in which the rocker is confined during the pandemic. Which shows that they are still united and happy with their four-year-old boy, a carbon copy of her famous father-

Melanie Hamrick, 44 years younger than Jagger, welcomed her first child on December 8, 2016, a boy named Deveraux Octavian Basil. The couple and their son in common – the singer has seven other recognized children from other relationships – are currently confined to Touraine where the 76-year-old British musician owns Fourchette Castle. Hamrick, who has turned 33, was born in Williamsburg, Virginia (United States), where he went to two dance schools before entering the School of American Ballet.

It was during a trip to Japan that the dancer happened to meet Mick Jagger, who was in the country for a performance. Hamrick was at one of her concerts with other dancers from her company who were later invited to come backstage to meet with the group members. Jagger was then in a relationship with stylist and fashion designer L’Wren Scott, who took his own life shortly after being abandoned by the musician, who soon after their breakup began dating the dancer.

Melanie Hamrick does not share photos of her loved ones on social media. She prefers to keep her Instagram account only to share images focused on the art to which she is professionally dedicated. She only made one exception for the magazine The New York Times after the birth of their son to reveal that the latter had “genes” from his parents explaining that he liked to dance and go on stage. “The succession is assured,” he proclaimed. The few images of the little boy also confirm that he is a physical copy of his famous father.

The other time the dancer talked about their relationship was in an interview for the magazine You in October 2018. Hamrick described Jagger as “the most amazing, wonderful, and loving father,” and claimed they were raising their son together: “I feel like I have more support from him than some of my married friends get from their husbands. With WhatsApp, FaceTime and social media, it is now possible to maintain a close relationship even over a long distance. I think the norms of relationships have changed. Or maybe it’s that I’m very modern and independent ”. On Jagger’s fame as a womanizer, she added: “I feel very safe in my relationship. There will always be rumors in the papers, but I know what Mick and I have, so I don’t pay attention to them. “

Melanie Hamrick has been an undeniable star in the American Ballet Theater corps de ballet for the past 15 years, until she left last year to be with the musician. Her technical precision, combined with her quality in drawing each step made her stand out. A year ago she took her last bow with the company in Balanchine’s Theme and Variations. “I’ve always been calm, but this fall season I’ve been quite nervous,” she explained hours before her goodbye. “I want to take advantage of every moment and really enjoy it. I was quite excited earlier this week because I am going to miss my friends, “he said then. And added: “I’m excited for the next chapter.”

That next chapter included spending more time with his partner and his son. But it is not a complete withdrawal from the dance. Hamrick has an interest in creating her own work, and made her choreographic debut earlier this year with Porte Rouge. The piece, which featured music by the Rolling Stones, premiered in Russia at the Creative Workshop for Young Choreographers at the Mariinsky Theater and later at the Youth America Grand Prix’s Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala. “I had a lot of fun with that process and I’m eager to work on the choreography and develop new ideas,” she said in a statement. “I enjoy dancing. I started taking classes in contemporary dance and hip hop last year. I never want to stop dancing, ”he added. An activity that is precisely the object of the last images of her during her confinement in France. Of course, no trace of Jagger.

The singer has eight children with five different women (Karis, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, James, Georgia May and Gabriel, with Jerry Hall; Lucas, with Luciana Gimenez Morad; and Deveraux, with Melanie Hamrick), in addition to five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, Ezra (Jade Jagger’s granddaughter), who is almost three years older than Deveraux, the last child of her famous great-grandfather.