Finally, in the week before Easter, they can sing it again for the public. Fanatic amateur singers about the St Matthew Passion, the pandemic and candles in the church.

‘After that we go into the cafe’

Stefan Adriaanse (53) from Eindhoven, tenor with Kempenkoor

“There is only one word for the feeling after the concert: euphoria. It is so special to sing such an impressive piece of music together that I always very consciously take the time to ‘land’ again. After the Matthäus Passion we all go to the café and I have the day off. I am also a fitness trainer and compare it to delivering a vigorous sporting performance.

Stefan Adrian. © Koen Verheijden



I haven't always sung classically. I used to be a singer in a grungy rock band, we did things like Iggy Pop and Nirvana. Still, the choir felt quite familiar, because my parents used to play a lot of classical music.

What is the beauty of the choir? That you all create something magical and of course the social aspect is also important. A little chat after rehearsals. That all fell away during corona, so it was great to be able to get back together.”