To a sailor who yells at him “Run away! Can’t you see that the ship is sinking?”, Totò, amazed, replies “What do I care, me! The ship is not mine!”

Pre-interview with Meloni

I have already remembered the joke in which Totò, on a sinking ship, quietly continues to have fun playing cards, while passengers and crew run desperately to try to escape to safety. To a sailor who yells at him “Escape! Can’t you see the ship is sinking?“, Totò, amazed, replies” And what do I care, me! It’s not my ship! “

Who is currently the cheerful Totò of the Italia ship? Our government (Mattarella, Draghi, Speranza, Conte and the subordinates Salvini and Berlusconi) which, while the ship sinks, also engages in a war to defend world democracy. As we sink, Letta entices us by inviting us to vote for him, with the promise that he will raise taxes.

I also stressed that what Franco Battaglia in La Verità defines Meloni’s only “flaw” (being in favor of sending weapons and money to Zelensky) can lead the CDX to a catastrophic Pyrrhic victory, because everyone “feels” that Salvini and more than him Berlusconiwould be against, for several reasons, to continue to support Zelensky who rejects the hypothesis of a second referendum, knowing that he would lose it again: Long live cross-eyed democracy!

To aggravate her position, as soon as the government fell, speaking on behalf of the CDX and as President in pectore, Giorgia was keen to reiterate Italy’s loyalty to NATO, while it should be clear to all politicians who think about the future, that the The policy followed by NATO can only progressively increase the probability of a nuclear war, increasing the number of adhering nations and with military interventions not foreseen by the initial reasons (attack on a member country, which did not happen in the last three wars).

Since many of us believe that the most important, urgent and dramatic problem we have is the ongoing war, because Affaritaliani, instead of waiting for the next 26 August, does not anticipate a very quick mini-interview with the aspiring Prima Donna forcing her to explain, without making an eel, what would be the line of a government of Cdxin the most likely case of a further worsening of the conflict?

We understand the reasons why, now in the open electoral campaign, in the debate in parties, between parties and sides and in political broadcasts, the argument “in case of victory, what attitude on the ongoing war?”

He would fight for real and on the most important point. International pressures would increase and we would be seen even more as the weak link and possible new traitors.

Ask the Melons “For the good of the Italians, would your line be” War to the extreme “or not? It would put you in a position to say” The war continues … “to Badoglio. But it would be enough if you said” We’ll see … “, to be submerged by the insults of many politicians, but I don’t think of the squares.

But do we or do we not have the right to be informed on this point before the vote?

I also remember that the merit of the most important question about our help to Zelensky, belongs to Antonio Padellaro, who immediately said, at the beginning, “Agree on the help. But until when?”

I believe that, before the vote, it would be honest and undoubtedly useful for subsequent disputes, to make the voters assume their responsibility for the, I repeat, the most important and dramatic problem we face.

If the Melonsbut also Salvini and Berlusconi, will not clarify, as soon as possible, this vital point, many will have to look towards Santoro, Paragone and Diego Fusaro (Again Italy) or others who have clearly expressed themselves against this war.

The important thing, in a similar situation, in which another Draghi government is hypothesized with Letta and Meloni as deputy, is not to feel right or left, having these traditional alignments, often, a similar program (Armchairs & Armchairs), but be against the continuation of a war that shouldn’t concern us. Which did not concern us from the beginning and about which the vast majority of us, including politicians, knew very little. After six months, the Italians know much better about Ukraine’s complex history and can even better judge the current President Zelensky.

Better knowledge certainly useful for a more aware and motivated deployment, even on the part of those who thought our intervention was right.

Subscribe to the newsletter

