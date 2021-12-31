The Matrix Resurrections It is here, and it seems that this sequel did not end up convincing the fans. But does this mean that there will be new films in the franchise? Well, according to his own Keanu reeves, the chances of this happening are slim.

Reeves recently participated in an interview with the portal Empire, where he revealed that, according to him, Lana Wachowski, director of Resurrections, he no longer has any intention of re-making another of these films. However, he would be willing to return as Neo If the opportunity arises again. Same case with Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity throughout the saga.

Resurrections has performed very well at the box office, this despite the mixed reception it had and the fact that it also had a simultaneous premiere at HBO Max. But it seems that The Matrix came to an end with this fourth installment, or well, so they say.

Editor’s note: The truth is that Resurecctions was left to me, and although it is not as bad as the original sequels of The Matrix, I believe that it is not what many of us were expecting. Perhaps the best thing is to stay only with the first installment of the series.

Via: Empire