The Matrix resurrections, Lana Wachowski’s film, hit theaters after a long wait from fans. If it was a sequel or a reboot, the followers of the science fiction saga did not know what to expect and finally there is a verdict.

According to the official synopsis, Neo lives an ordinary life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills. Everything changes when he meets Morpheus, who offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of Matrix.

After this awakening, the protagonist believes that everything that happened before was not worth it, but his new companions teach him that everything was part of the progress. This is how she regains inspiration to overthrow the fantasy world that is more dangerous and powerful than ever.

On this occasion, the administration and hierarchy changed with a new trap: humans are now addicted to the Matrix and do not care if it is real or not. To free them, Neo will have the help of his greatest motivation: Trinity, who also manages to remember his past life.

After an all-out battle, they decide not to dream again and take the leap to fly again. However, she is the one who now has the power of the prophesied chosen one and faces the new head of the Matrix.

After a tense conversation, the protagonists tell him that they will remake the world and thank him for giving them a second chance. If this means the passage to other sequels, there is still no confirmation from Warner Bros. Everything will depend on the reception that the film has.