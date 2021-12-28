The popular Matrix saga has returned to the screens with the new installment Matrix resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski. The film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the remembered Neo and Trinity, will be streaming so that more viewers can join the fan list. When? It will depend a lot on where you are.

Although the public is divided regarding the acceptance of this film, it cannot be hidden that a title added to the already famous Matrix, Matrix reloaded and Matrix revolutions excites more than one.

Latin America or the United States?

If you live in Latin America, The Matrix resurrections will be streaming through HBO Max LA 35 days after its theatrical release. This means that the film will be online at the end of January 2022. On the other hand, if you live in the United States, you will be able to watch the film simultaneously through HBO Max and theaters. To access the platform, subscribers will need to purchase HBO Max’s ad-free package.

In the United States, the ad-free plan costs $ 15 per month, unlike the one that includes advertising and is valued at $ 10. It should be noted that the advertising plan’s programming does not include the Warner Bros. films that are still being shown in theaters.

Where can I see all the Matrix movies?

The Matrix Movies 1, 2 and 3 They are available in well-known streaming services and can be accessed both in Peru and in most Latin American countries.