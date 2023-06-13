The Matrix Phone was designed for the movie Matrix Reloaded, which premiered in 2003. After appearing in it, only 5,000 units capable of making calls were made. It is one of the historical mobiles that Samsung hides in its Museum of Innovation in Suwon, a South Korean city located south of Seoul. In this exhibition, there are many other relics: from one of the first mobiles in the shape of a watch in the world or with GPS technology to the first terminals capable of playing MP3 files and sending SMS. There is even a phone that, according to the South Korean brand, was “more expensive than a car” at the time of its launch.

This peculiar museum is located in the digital city of Samsung, which occupies more than 165,000 square meters. An area equivalent to about 250 soccer fields, according to Yong Sub Kim, an employee of Samsung’s public relations department, while showing some facilities to a small group of journalists. Nearly 40,000 people work in this gigantic complex. They have everything: offices, restaurants, shops, libraries, nurseries, clinics, soccer fields, swimming pools, and even a climbing wall. “Most of the basic needs are covered,” Kim says. And not only that: in the bowels of the technological giant, there are also some devices that have marked a before and after in history.

A phone at the price of a car

“The mobile phone is more expensive than a car”, can be read in a showcase of the Museum of Innovation, to which EL PAÍS has been invited by Samsung. Just below is the Mobira Talkman, a gigantic device manufactured by Nokia and considered one of the predecessors of modern mobile phones. It consisted of a headset attached by a cable to a briefcase. At the time of its launch, in 1985, it cost more than 5,000 dollars – about 4,660 euros. A price similar to some cars back then.

The first commercialized mobile

The Motorola DynaTAC 8000X was the first truly portable mobile on the market, according to the Museum of Mobile Phones. It was known as the “brick” because it was, above all, a heavy terminal (793 grams). It had autonomy to make calls for 30 minutes and it took eight hours to charge, as Samsung points out. To manufacture it, more than 100 million dollars were invested in 10 years. The launch price in 1983 was $3,995 – about 3,730 euros. In addition to the classic numbers, it had another nine keys with some curious functions. For example, end a call, lock the phone keypad, or adjust the volume.

The antecedent of the folding

The MicroTAC is considered one of the first telephones flip or folding. “It became the origin of the modern foldable phone, as Motorola steadily released a follow-up model for the next 10 years,” Samsung says. This device, launched in 1989, had a numeric keypad on the bottom that was visible when it was unfolded. Although it is a large mobile, it was compact for its time. In fact, it was designed to fit in a shirt pocket, according to the portal Android Authority. It was 22.9 centimeters long and weighed more than 300 grams.

A pioneer in sending SMS

The Nokia 2110 was one of the first mobiles capable of sending and receiving SMS (Short Message Service or short message service, in Spanish). The objective of the Finnish company when launching the terminal in 1994 was to sell 400,000 units, according to him Museum of Mobile Phones. It far exceeded it by reaching 20 million units sold of different versions of the device. The phone has also gone down in history because it launched the Nokia Tune, the mythical melody with which the brand was identified for years.

The predecessor of the ‘smartwatch’

The Samsung SPH-WP10 is a wrist watch launched in 1999 with an autonomy to make calls of up to an hour and a half. “The number of buttons was minimized with a dial-type control and it only weighed 39 grams thanks to the use of smaller components,” says the South Korean brand. The device, which at first glance seems quite cumbersome, preceded the current smartwatches. Today at least one in four adults has a smartwatch, according to GSMA Intelligence. Statista predicts that 299.5 million users will have one by 2027. To get an idea of ​​what this number means, is more than twice the population of Mexico (126 million people) and it stays close to that of the United States (331 million).

The first phone with an MP3 player

Samsung boasts that the SPH-M2500 was “the world’s first mobile with MP3 playback”. “It could store approximately 10 musical scores in a storage capacity of 32MB along with a remote control function,” says the technology company, which aspired to turn the phone into a personal music player. The terminal was launched in 1999, two years before Apple released the iPod —one of the most influential devices in history by allowing people to carry their libraries of thousands of songs in their pockets and become a device for the masses.

A mobile with access to TV

Mobile screens are getting bigger and bigger. While the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.7 inches, there are folding terminals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, whose main screen reaches 7.6 inches. Manufacturers want to facilitate the consumption of audiovisual content on mobile phones. These gigantic screens are far from the SCH-M220, which is 1.8 inches. Something surprising considering that this terminal, launched in 1999, was the first Samsung mobile that allowed the reproduction of television broadcasts.

One of the first mobiles with GPS

The Benefon Esc!, launched in the year 2000, is one of the first mobiles with integrated GPS functions. It was designed by the Finnish company Benefon to be used in outdoor activities in “the mountains, the sea or the city””. It had navigation and location functions, allowing users to determine their position in real time. Benefon’s goal was to make it durable and waterproof.

